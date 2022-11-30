At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, Bobby Baggett and Renuka Rajagopalan told council that Collaborative Arts Plano would like to partner with the city to continue highlighting the diverse heritage of its community.
As the city of Plano begins redeveloping key areas, Collaborative Arts of Plano is seeking a partnership with the city to include more public art within incoming developments.
At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, Bobby Baggett and Renuka Rajagopalan told council that Collaborative Arts Plano would like to partner with the city to continue highlighting the diverse heritage of its community. Rajagopalan said that since Plano has become a "minority majority community," Collaboration Arts Plano would like to create a sense of place for all who live in the community.
Baggett proposed having more community engagement with art through city programming and proposed hiring a consultant to see where public art could be installed to ameliorate a development.
In addition to programming and consultation, Baggett and Rajagopalan proposed putting together a long-term plan that would help bring Plano up to speed with other cities in their use of art. This would include city staff liaisons, zoning ordinance changes and a $50,000 grant to help fund Collaborative Arts Plano’s initiative to bring more art to the community.
City councilmembers Julie Holmer and Shelby Williams said they wanted to partner with Collaborative Arts Plano on future redevelopment. Councilmembers Maria Tu, Rick Grady and Kayci Prince said the city has a couple dedicated art commissions that would be a key first step in understanding where art is needed, rather than hiring a consultant.
Prince said she would like to understand more specifics from city staff before hiring a consultant to ensure there are no redundancies in the city’s effort to bring more art to the community.
Baggett said he would like to develop a long-term plan with the city through Dec. 2023.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.