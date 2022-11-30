IMG_0735.jpg

At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, Bobby Baggett and Renuka Rajagopalan told council that Collaborative Arts Plano would like to partner with the city to continue highlighting the diverse heritage of its community.

 Winston Henvey

As the city of Plano begins redeveloping key areas, Collaborative Arts of Plano is seeking a partnership with the city to include more public art within incoming developments.

At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, Bobby Baggett and Renuka Rajagopalan told council that Collaborative Arts Plano would like to partner with the city to continue highlighting the diverse heritage of its community. Rajagopalan said that since Plano has become a "minority majority community," Collaboration Arts Plano would like to create a sense of place for all who live in the community.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments