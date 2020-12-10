Collin College campuses will be closed to the public from Dec. 14 - Jan. 10 while the college accelerates the installation of new air cleaning technologies at all 10 college facilities, including student housing. These technologies — similar to those found in hospitals — will virtually eliminate airborne contaminants.
This $2.12 million project includes the installation of Ultraviolet (UV) type light technology and Bi-Polar Ionizers (BPI) in HVAC systems across the district. These systems will provide important benefits on the campuses by abating allergens, odors, bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and dust mites in treated areas at all facilities.
The college’s objective is to slow the spread and limit exposure to any airborne contaminants on any college facility. The campus closure will provide Trane energy project teams the opportunity to have uninterrupted access to the college’s facilities.
“This is an important investment Collin College is making for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and we appreciate everyone’s support and cooperation as we move rapidly through installation,” said Chris Eyle, Collin College vice president of facilities and construction.
BPI technology uses electric voltage to convert oxygen molecules into charged atoms that deactivate airborne contaminants. These negatively and positively charged atoms, called ions, are effective against viruses, bacteria, and mold. BPI technology installation and testing will be complete when students return to campus on Jan. 11.
For UV technology, as air passes through an air purifier, it goes through a small internal chamber that exposes the particles to UV light. A UV light purifier disrupts the core of these pathogens, preventing them from multiplying and causing people to become sick. UV products are scheduled to arrive in January with installation to proceed as soon as possible.
