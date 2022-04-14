John Stafford, a Collin County Commissioners Court candidate who was indicted on suspicion of misdemeanor violation of state election law, appeared before a judge in a Collin County courtroom on Thursday.
The judge considered arguments from both parties as Stafford’s counsel filed a petition for habeas corpus based on the constitutionality of the law he was charged under.
Court records indicate the petition was later denied.
Authorities allege that Stafford was the source of a series of clandestine text messages purported to be from representatives of Plano City Council candidates. Candidates named in the texts, including 2021 mayoral candidate Lily Bao, denied any involvement with the texts and contend that they were from an external source.
Bao was present at the hearing and watching from the court gallery.
As they sat at their council desk, Stafford’s attorney, Kyle Therrian, told Judge Corrine Mason, “I’m sorry, judge. We have some former candidates here. I think one of them is taking pictures of Mr. Stafford.”
Therrian later said that Bao was the one snapping pictures. Bao denied this when reached for comment on Thursday afternoon.
After Mason instructed spectators not to take pictures, Therrian argued that his client was charged under a law (“true source of election communication”) that could potentially be applied in ways that undermine First Amendment liberties. The statute says, “A person commits an offense if, with intent to injure a candidate or influence the result of an election, the person knowingly represents in a campaign communication that the communication emanates from a source other than its true source.”
Therrian said that application of this law could infringe upon anonymous speech (which, in the context of political campaigning, is protected speech per McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission (1995)).
Prosecutors retorted by dismissing Therrian’s assertion that the case is an “anonymous speech case,” instead identifying it as a “misrepresentation case” based on a “content-based statute” (in other words, a law that discriminates against speech based on its contents.) Prosecutors added that because the law allows content-based restrictions on speech in some cases (e.g. libel, slander, etc.), action against Stafford does not constitute a violation of his First Amendment rights.
They also said that, contrary to Therrian’s argument, there is a “compelling state interest” in this case insofar as the government has an interest in stopping election-related fraud and making sure voters receive accurate information.
Therrian responded to these arguments by saying that a text message purported to be sent by his client (“Make Plano Great Again. Vote For Donald Trump Co-Chair Lily Bao for Mayor”) did not cause the level of harm these regulations are intended to remedy.
An appeal by Stafford to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is currently under way, Therrian said.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
