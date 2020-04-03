Collin County Health Services reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 7 in Plano. The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 227 and 82 in Plano.
The County has 156 active cases. There are 51 active cases in Plano.
281 people are under monitoring in Collin County and 94 in Plano.
In Plano, 41 people are self-isolating and 10 are in hospital care. 28 people in the city have recovered so far. In the county, 70 people have recovered.
