As of Monday, March 30, there have been 134 positive cases in Collin County. Forty seven of those cases are in Plano.
There are 91 active cases of COVID-19 in the county (total cases leaving out those who have recovered and those who are deceased.)
According to county health officials, 42 people have successfully recovered, 13 are hospitalized, and 78 remain in home isolation.
Collin County orders include:
- Any person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is hereby ordered to stay home.
- If any person in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, all persons in the household are hereby ordered to stay home.
- Any person who believes they are at higher risk for severe illness and who believes he or she may be compromised from exposure to COVID-19 is hereby ordered to stay home.
- All persons in Collin County are hereby ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities.
- All businesses and employers are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.
- All persons are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities.
