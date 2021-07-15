Minimum wage workers in Collin County have to work 109 hours per week to afford a zero-bedroom rental home at fair market value, a Thursday report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) found.
The report, which analyzed housing and income data for all 50 states and their respective counties, parishes and boroughs, found that out of over 341,000 households in Collin County, 119,335 of them (35%) are rented. It also found that average housing wages and fair market valuations for housing in the county exceeded those of the statewide average by considerable margins, with average fair market rent for a zero-bedroom house (a home in which the living area is not separated from the sleeping area) amounting to $1,029-per-month over Texas’s $852-per-month average. The average annual income needed to afford a zero-bedroom household in Collin County, the data says, is $41,160.
Granted, the estimated mean renter wage in Collin County of $22.13-per-hour is over 8% higher than the statewide average of $20.25-per-hour which, for a zero-bedroom or one-bedroom household, accounts for an ample income of over $46,000 per year, but the report also found that the average annual income needed to afford a two-bedroom house in Collin County is $54,000 per year.
It is unknown how many workers in Collin County make the minimum wage of $7.25-per-hour, but U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data found that minimum wage workers comprise less than 3% of Texas’s workforce. Regardless, NLIHC estimated in its report that minimum wage workers can only afford an average rent of $377 per month, an amount which the average zero-bedroom household rent in Collin County exceeds by over 270%.
The study also outlined average hourly income by profession, and in doing so, found that waiters and waitresses made a median hourly wage of $9.27 per hour. The occupation whose income met the estimated one-bedroom hourly wage was that of maintenance and repair workers, a cohort that earns an average income of $18.69 per hour. According to NLIHC’s data, Texas has approximately 179,900 waiters and waitresses and 113,250 maintenance and repair workers.
