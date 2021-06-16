Juneteenth is this Saturday, and amid a period of increased mainstream awareness, Collin County continues to be host to many of its celebrations.
One of these is organized by the Plano-based nonprofit Douglass Visions Committee. Dubbed the “Collin County Juneteenth Celebration,” this event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Plano’s Haggard Park and will be followed by a jazz concert at the ArtCentre of Plano.
“The celebration, themed “Freedom, Justice, and Equality for All" will honor the lives and struggles of Black ancestors and celebrate when all Americans became free,” the Douglass Visions Committee said in a statement.
McKinney will also be host to a Juneteenth celebration, as the city is officiating a self-described “day of cultural experiences, learning and fun for the whole family” at Finch Park. The celebration will include food trucks, live entertainment and an outdoor space for kids.
In Frisco, a Friday event celebrating Juneteenth will provide Black entrepreneurs a professional networking forum at the Hyatt Regency, while a “Juneteenth Market” giving vending space to small, Black-owned businesses will take place the day after.
This year’s Juneteenth commemoration marks the 156-year anniversary of an historic proclamation by U.S. Army Gen. Gordon Granger wherein it was declared that all slaves in Texas are free.
This milestone in history has lately been the subject of sober observation amid a period of national reckoning with racial justice.
Plano Mayor John Muns made a proclamation in a Monday city council meeting commemorating the holiday, while McKinney Mayor George Fuller and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney made similar proclamations in their respective cities’ Tuesday meetings.
