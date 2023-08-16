Red For Sale Real Estate Sign and New Home
The Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR) reports that despite a year of interest rate hikes, the area’s inventory remained unchanged thanks to the county’s enduring appeal for buyers, coupled with limited new listings, which has contributed to a dynamic market that showcases both challenges and opportunities.

In July, Collin County witnessed a 19.5% decrease in new listings, a trend that was counterbalanced by a remarkable 20.1% surge in homes under contract. Meanwhile, the months supply of homes for sale, a crucial indicator of market balance, remained the same as the year prior, indicating the county remained a strong sellers’ market with 2.3 months supply of homes available. A market is considered balanced when there is a 6-month supply of homes for sale.


