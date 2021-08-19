Last week, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from a woman who alleges detention officers failed to uphold their duty of care as she miscarried in jail custody.
The woman, 37-year-old Lauren Kent of Plano, claims she reported symptoms such as abdominal cramping and menstrual bleeding to officers, to which they responded by denying care. The 136-page motion to dismiss expressly denies this and other allegations made against CCSO in a civil complaint filed by Kent’s attorneys in May.
CCSO alleged that contrary to the complaint’s abridgement of a June 27, 2019 incident, the officer Kent reported complications to relayed her reports to medical staff in the jail’s infirmary, who promptly conducted a medical evaluation and found “no signs of life threatening [sic] bleeding.”
The motion to dismiss avers that Kent exhibited no signs of distress and was sitting up while reading in the early morning of July 4, 2019, one day before her miscarriage. It also denies Kent’s assertion that CCSO’s purported negligence happened in accordance with protocols that were implemented to save money.
“Plaintiff’s Monell claim against Collin County is founded on the fallacy that she was denied adequate medical care while in jail because the county encouraged its contracted professional medical care provider to basically cut costs,” the document said. “Plaintiff conflates the county’s legitimate governmental goal, as stewards of taxpayer money, to reasonably contain medical costs through state mandated competitive bidding processes … with the detention facility’s state approved policies and procedures addressing adequate inmate medical services.”
CCSO’s attorneys said that officers responded in a way that would readily exculpate them of “deliberate indifference” (a legal standard codified in the Supreme Court’s 1994 decision Farmer v. Brennan) and that they deferred to the jail’s co-defendant and contracted medical provider, Wellpath Care.
“It was not for the jail staff to second guess the appropriate medical protocol for plaintiff’s complaints,” the motion to dismiss said.
Still, CCSO also denied that Wellpath acted with deliberate indifference, but said that if it did, “it was solely at the hands of the individual medical care employees of Wellpath who interacted with plaintiff.”
Wellpath and other co-defendants also denied most of the allegations in Kent’s complaint in an answer filed the same day as CCSO’s motion to dismiss.
Kent’s attorney, Scott Palmer, could not yet be reached as of writing.
