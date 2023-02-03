As construction crews finish laying down infrastructure in the Collin Creek development, developers are ready to start work on the housing portion of the project.
The Collin Creek Development began in 2021 to transform the existing Collin Creek Mall into a pedestrian-friendly mixed-use project.
Collin Creek Mall opened in July 1981, drawing several shoppers from the eastern side of Dallas throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The mall featured a a series of fountains connected by an indoor creek and a village of small shops lining corridors narrower than the rest of the mall. All but one fountain were later removed, and plants adorned the remaining fountain. The village shops were later converted into a food court as part of a remodeling project in 1992.
In 2018, the property was sold to Centurion American. On Friday, July 26, 2019, Collin Creek Mall had a farewell party to say goodbye to the mall.
The newly developed space is slated to hold 500 single family homes in the form of townhomes, 2,300 multifamily units, 348,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and more.
City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster said much of the infrastructure on the westside of the property is in place, the city aims to turn lots over to its developers soon to construct the townhomes. At a recent planning and zoning meeting, a pattern book featuring several architectural styles was approved, Braster said.
The parking garage slated to hold some retail and multifamily is around 50%-60% complete, and construction crews are slated to pour around 90,000 square feet of concrete over the next three weeks, Braster said.
Nearly 10 acres have also been dedicated for trails as well as Sunrise Park and Starlight Park, according to the city.
“We're hoping Collin Creek becomes a place people want to visit,” Braster said. “With restaurants coming in, it will be a great place to stroll and take a bike ride and everything in Plano want.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
