Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of April 2:
Mid-week comedy show
Come out to the Plano House of Comedy on Wednesday, April 5 for a showcase of highbrow comedy from Amanda French, Tim Ketchersid, Pat Cryer, Aiden Fitzgerald, Lucy Perry, Sheridi Lester and Liem Nguyen.
The show, “Four-eyed Comedy” will run from 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.
Fowling Warehouse grand opening celebration
Celebrate the grand opening of Fowling Warehouse DFW at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at 1714 14th St.
You do not want to miss this all-inclusive, party-packed event. Enjoy live music, games, and raffle prizes given away throughout the event.
Masters Tournament watch party
Play hooky from work and catch The Masters Tournament on a 24-foot screen from April 6 through April 9 at Legacy Hall.
Bring your work laptop and grab a crisp craft beer from the bar while enjoying the tournament.
Easter Extravaganza
All are invited to a community-wide event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at the First United Methodist Church in Plano for over 20,000 candy-filled eggs, hunts for all ages, a DJ, toddler zone, inflatables and games.
There’s also an ongoing hunt for kids with special needs.
Underground Movement Festival Vol. 8
The Secret Society Club and Plano Stages presents Underground Movement Festival Vol. 8 on Saturday, April 8 from 5-10 p.m. in Downtown Plano’s McCall Plaza.
UMF Vol. 8 is an energetic celebration of the culture of hip-hop movement. The area’s best street dancers perform in showcases and dance battles in an immersive experience. Are you the best? Show us what you’ve got! Competitors pay $10 per dancer and per format to participate. Cash prize for select winners.
This is an all-ages, family-friendly event, and spectators attend for free. Beverages will be available for purchase, and we encourage attendees to check out the eateries and shops while in downtown.
More details regarding dancer sign ups and programming will be announced soon.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
