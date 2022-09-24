Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Sept. 26.
Train Show returns
The Fall Plano Train Show will return to the Plano Event Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
Come see models of the many varieties of trains learn about one of the United States’ most important forms of transportation of goods and people.
Admission is $10.00 per person, except for Children 12 and under as well as scout and scout leaders in uniform.
Pratham’s Carnival of Colors comes to Plano
Community members are invited to the annual Pratham walk in Dallas-Fort Worth with a splash of color from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point Park. Attendees can participate in the walk and celebrate with color powder, games, ice cream, music and a photobooth.
Pratham’s Carnival of Colors is a family-friendly event and will include prominent Dallas-Fort Worth donors, community members, business leaders and their families.
Entry is $15. Community support helps Pratham to keep India’s young people learning and learning well. All proceeds from the event will support education for children and young people in India through Pratham USA.
Tejas Dance to perform at Courtyard Theatre
Tejas Dance presents mahAmAyA, a thematic bharatanatyam dance production with live music.
Community members are invited to the Courtyard Theatre at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 to see the bharatanatyam dance in action.
Tejas dance was founded by Bhuvana Venkatraman, in 2014, as a platform to enrich and popularize Bharatanatyam and also identify and encourage talent in the field. We strongly believe in the ever-expanding potential of all art forms, Bharatanatyam in particular. Our mission is to blend the great art with changing times and concepts; and also gain acceptance in different cultural milieus.
Choreographed and performed by Bhuvana Venkatraman and Chintan Patel.
Space Jam to be shown at Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall is here for #WayBackWednesdays with a free throwback movie series.
On Sept. 28, Legacy will be throwing it back to the 90s with Warner Bros.’ classic, "Space Jam."
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall is now dog friendly. Attendees can grab a Pup Cup from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co. to keep their dogs cool.
Plano’s House of Comedy to host "Offend Everyone" tour
Plano’s House of Comedy will host Luis J. Gomez and Aaron Berg’s “Offend Everyone” tour from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Sept. 29.
Berg made his Comedy Central debut on “This is Not Happening” in 2016 and has made two appearances on AXS TV’s Live at Gotham as well as an appearance on Big Jay Oakerson’s “WYFD?!?” on Seeso.
Gomez is a comedian, writer, podcaster, and producer based out of New York City. He is most known for being one of the hosts of the popular podcast Legion of Skanks. His television appearances include NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”, Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle”, TruTV’s “Comedy Knockout” and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.