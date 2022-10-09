Here are five things to do in Plano the week of October 8:
Comedy Festival returns
The Plano Comedy Festival will return on Oct. 14 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Plano House of Comedy. The largest comedy festival in North Texas will present 30 shows in four days at the Shops Legacy and North Texas Performing Arts center. In its fifth year, the festival will feature over 140 comedy acts of stand-up, improv, sketch, magic, hypnotism and more. The festival will also present a comedy brunch, roast battle, live podcasts, workshops, after parties, and a free family friendly show.
The mission of the Plano Comedy Festival is to enrich the City of Plano and surrounding communities with the comedic arts by organizing an annual comedy festival that contributes to Plano's artistic development and creates an environment for comedians to showcase their talent, grow, network, and make great comedy together.
Rocky Horror Show comes to Plano
Returning to the Courtyard Theatre Stage after a three-year hiatus, the Rocky Horror Show will show from Oct. 14–Oct. 30. Showings begin at 9:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $15-20.
5K and 1K Fun Run
Area residents are invited to 5K and fun run hosted by St. Mark Catholic School. Start time is 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at 1201 Alma Drive. Registration is $35 for the 5K or $20 for the 1K. Registration can be found on the St. Mark Catholic School website. Proceeds go toward the school’s athletic program.
Stone Cold Murder
Area residents are invited to a production of Stone Cold Murder from Oct. 13-Oct. 15 at the Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Newlyweds Robert and Olivia Chappell have bought a small hotel in the English Lake District, and at the end of their first season they settle down with a drink in front of a warm fire, but their evening is interrupted by the arrival of a rugged hiker seeking shelter from the snowstorm outside. Could the stranger have anything to do with Olivia’s dark past? A desperate fight for survival begins, with twists and turns for all those involved, while ratcheting up the suspense until the very end.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Visit Plano website.
Willow Bend Farmers Market
The shops at Willow Bend will host a Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods located in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and West Plano Parkway.
The farmer’s market is run by Red Tent Markets. Over 30 vendors will be in attendance. Some of the items that will be for sale include: local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan goods, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, honey, salsa, plants, and sweet treats.
