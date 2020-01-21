Comerica Bank is set to hold its sixth annual prom dress drive during the month of February. The drive will benefit Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.
Six Comerica Banks will serve as drop-off locations for formal dresses and accessories. In Plano, the Comerica Bank location at 3310 Premier Road will take donations. Drop-offs are welcome from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29 for all locations.
Donations will benefit local students who may not have the financial support to attend prom. In the last five years, Comerica has donated almost 4,000 dresses to Dallas CASA and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas.
CASA is an organization that trains volunteers to advocate for children removed from unsafe homes. Alongside a professional staff, volunteers gather information for recommendations given by the court.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas has given services and programs to children in and around the Dallas area for over 50 years.
For more information, visit comerica.com/promdress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.