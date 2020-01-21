Police Officer Arthur Parker has spent his 35-year career in Plano with a goal to make people smile. Parker has become a community pillar by using humor, dance, and educational raps and poems to connect with students and residents. He even went viral for his dance moves ... twice.
As a child, Parker held zero doubts about his passion for public service. Inspired by police TV shows, Parker said he wanted to be one of the “good guys.”
After leaving the military, Parker moved to Dallas to find a way to impact lives. But, as a newcomer, Parker said he was not initially welcomed into organizations he wanted to join.
“I don’t think Dallas was ready for someone who wanted to change the world,” Parker said.
After starting work with the Plano Police Department, Parker worked as a resource officer at Clark High School. Students and parents could spot Parker busting a move outside the school as he directed traffic.
His dedication to students showed in everything he did. Before classes began each morning, Parker would find students sitting alone in the cafeteria and connect with them.
“I used to sit down with those kids and tell them goofy jokes and I would learn their names,” Parker said.
Finding a connection with students at Clark was his first priority. When he was not working as a resource officer or at a part-time job, Parker was reading the school yearbook to learn the names of each student.
“It made a difference,” he said.
On occasion, Parker would travel to other schools that did not have resource officers on hand. At Clark and other schools, he created balloon animals to give to students. Each Friday, Parker spent $150 on snacks for students.
Parker said he did this for a few reasons. The first was to decrease the number of fights.
“Kids got upset if there was a fight,” Parker said. “It changed because of those snacks. If there’s a fight I’m not giving out no snacks.”
Another reason Parker brought snacks was to create memories with the students.
“It is a memory that will last forever,” Parker said. “It is a positive memory – you created something positive.”
By using humor, Parker was able to connect with students on a deeper level than most resource officers.
“If they [the students] had a problem with a police officer, I disarmed them. I took away the one thing that might make someone else angry,” he said. “My rationale in using humor is because it does make a difference,” Parker added.
His advice to other police officers is to stay conscious of their actions with the people around them. “You don’t know the power you have to change lives,” Parker said.
Slowing down is not on Officer Parker’s agenda after his retirement. He'll use his famous raps and dance moves to deliver presentations on drug awareness, career days and more.
A retirement ceremony for Parker will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 920 14th St. in Plano.
