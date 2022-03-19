Cameron Hays is a second grade student at Plano ISD’s Hunt Elementary in Murphy and a member of Girl Scouts Troop 7130. A Girl Scout for three years, Hays has engaged in charitable work with organizations such as Minnie’s Food Pantry, Wreaths Across America and Feed My Starving Children.
This year, Hays sold 1,200 Girl Scout Cookie boxes, helping her troop reach an excess of 13,000 sold boxes for the year. For this interview, she was joined by her mother, Crystal.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
So Cameron, tell us a little bit about yourself.
Cameron: I’m eight years old and I’m second grade, where I go to Hunt Elementary. I am a Girl Scout.
Crystal: Mmhmm [affirmative], she’s been in Girl Scouts for three years, so she started in kindergarten.
Cameron: I play softball and do dance.
Crystal: So she’s busy.
How and why did you get involved in the Girl Scouts?
Cameron: Well, it seemed like it was really fun, so in kindergarten, I just wanted to do it, and yeah.
Crystal: And one of her good friend’s moms was the leader, so she has done a really great job growing the troop. I think they started with six girls, and they’ve doubled their size. They’ve done a lot of great things. They’ve started volunteering in a lot of places this year, especially doing things like Feed My Starving Children and volunteering for making Thanksgiving baskets for Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano.
Cameron: Wreaths Across America.
Crystal: Yeah, they participated in Wreaths Across America in December, where they laid wreaths at the cemetery where veterans [are buried].
What are some of your proudest achievements in being part of the Girl Scouts?
Cameron: I like to do stuff and help other people, [including] making baskets to help [struggling families] have a good holiday.
Crystal: And maybe her first year, she sold like, 650 boxes [of Girl Scout Cookies], and last year, she sold about 800, and then this year, she sold about 600 and decided that her goal was 1,200. I told her if she wants to do that, then I will support her, but it’s got to be driven by her.
We had about 550 left to go. She did not blink and said, “Yeah, I can do that.” [laughs]
She really inspired the whole troop, I think, to push forward because in total, they have sold 13,475 boxes this year.
What’s your next goal?
Crystal: Oh goodness, so that would be next year, because they only sell them once a year. [laughs] Do you have a new goal? Or do you just want to stick with that one?
Cameron: I don’t know.
Crystal: I think the next step up is like, 1,600, so is your next goal going to be that?
Cameron: [laughs]
Crystal: But I think it was a good experience, because it teaches them to have confidence in themselves and handle rejection.
Tell our readers about your family and your origins.
Crystal: Yes. So my husband and I are both from here. I grew up in Sachse; he grew up in Garland. We both went to Garland High School. We’ve lived in Murphy for about 12 years, so our kids have grown up here.
Cameron has a big brother that’s in ninth grade, a big sister that’s in sixth grade, so she’s the youngest in second grade.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Cameron: Chick-Fil-A.
What’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie?
Cameron: Probably the s’more.
What are some of your favorite movies and TV shows?
Cameron: I like all the Despicable Me movies. Sometimes in the morning when I’m tired on the weekend, I’ll just get up and watch Tom and Jerry.
What does a typical day for you look like?
Cameron: On a school day, I wake up really early at like, 6:20. And then I come down, I make my parents coffee, and-
Crystal: [laughs]
Cameron: -what?! I do!
Crystal: And then you turn on Tom and Jerry…
Cameron: Yeah.
Crystal: And then she has breakfast and goes to school from 7:30 to 2:40, then has dance one day a week; she usually has softball a couple days a week after school, and Girl Scout meetings are usually two days a month after school.
So usually that or going to games. Her brother and sister both play soccer, football, baseball… So she’s usually at an activity in the evenings.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Cameron: I love animals, so I really want to start my own animal shelter.
Crystal: We have adopted two dogs from Operation Kindness, and the second one is because she didn’t get gifts for her birthday a few years ago. She just asked our family to donate to Operation Kindness with the stipulation that she can go deliver the stuff and pet the dogs, which resulted in us bringing one of them home the next day. [laughs]
