Jack Benny was rumored to have once joked, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” with the punch line, “Practice, practice, practice.”
While the definitive source of the joke remains unknown, it is nonetheless an effective shorthand for how Plano West Senior High School graduate Colman Burks got selected to perform the legendary concert hall’s National Youth Orchestra (NYO) Jazz ensemble: practice, practice, practice.
A drummer since he was 12-years-old, Burks’ experience and rhythmic prowess earned him, among other accolades, the esteemed recognition as Outstanding Drummer at the Essentially Ellington Festival for two consecutive years.
More recently, Burks reached another coveted rite of passage: getting booked to perform the 2021 iteration of the Monterey Jazz Festival, a bucket list item which he will cross out on Sept. 26 as he performs with the Next Generation Orchestra under the direction of Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Gerald Clayton.
What inspired you to dedicate your life to music?
I decided to dedicate my life to music after discovering how much joy it brought to me, as well as those around me, and discovering that I had a gift that I felt obligated to share with others. I also saw from mentors in my life how it could be a financially viable career choice and decided playing music is what I would be most happy doing.
John Coltrane once said, “You can play a shoestring if you’re sincere.” Why are drums your shoestring?
Drums are my shoestring because I am really able to express myself rhythmically in a way that other instruments cannot. The drum set also gives me the ability to shape an ensemble and bring the band I am playing with on a musical journey. Playing the drums puts you in the “driver's seat” of the band.
There’s a perceived dichotomy in jazz music wherein people either regard it as a technical genre where precision is key or as an intuitive genre where the instrument is an extension of the soul. Where do you stand on the matter?
Jazz is an intuitive genre heavily reliant on spontaneous improvisation, but generally the more technical proficiency you have on your instrument, the more liberated you are to forget all of that and explore your instrument without limitations. As you practice you shorten the disconnect between your brain and your instrument. You have to learn the alphabet before you can become a poet.
In what significant ways, if any, did your upbringing in Plano ISD contribute to your self-discovery as an artist?
My upbringing in PISD contributed to my musical development in a few ways. First of all I got started with a strong foundation on my instrument due to the great band program at Rice Middle School as well as the private lesson teachers available. A large contributor to my growth was the jazz program at Plano West directed by Preston Pierce. The program surrounded me with other like-minded young musicians who helped me grow and learn new things about music, some of which are now my best friends and still my favorite people to play with. We also had the opportunity to work weekly with legendary jazz educator Bart Marantz. I also have to thank my drum teacher Stockton Helbing who is in charge of the summer jazz camp at Plano West, as well as my mentor Stanton Moore.
Who are you most looking forward to seeing at the Monterey Jazz Festival?
I’m most looking forward to seeing and playing with pianist Christian Sands as he will be a guest artist with the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra and I have been a big fan of his for a long time. One of the first “modern” jazz albums I started checking out in high school was the Christian McBride Trio’s Live at the Village Vanguard. Mr. Sands’ playing blew me away.
Speaking of the Monterey Jazz Festival, how did that opportunity come about?
I’ve known about the Next Gen Jazz Orchestra for a long time and have aspired to be a part of it for many years. This is my second time auditioning and I finally get the chance to play in this very storied ensemble in Monterey.
Gene Krupa or Buddy Rich?
I love both drummers but I’d have to say Buddy Rich is a little more my style.
What snacks and drinks do you normally get when you go to a convenience store?
I’ve been trying to stick more to water recently, but my favorite snack of all time is Goldfish. I consume way too much Goldfish.
What music besides jazz are you into?
I’m really into funk music as well. Recently I’ve been taking a deeper dive into the music of Tower of Power, James Brown and the Meters. Jazz is my favorite music to play, but I love all music and try to be as versatile a musician as I can.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be someone who gave his best to everything he did and loved those around him.
