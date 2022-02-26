Donnie Elliott is the employee health manager of Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Plano. She was among 39 Texas Health nurses that were listed on the DFW Great 100 Nurses list last week.
How did you get into your line of work?
Service to others was a family value. Being kind and helping others was something my parents and grandparents instilled in our family and demonstrated to others. Also, my grandmother gave me a Little Golden Book ‘Doctor Dan’ when I was a child. I remember reading it over and over. I still have this precious book.
Where do you see your career taking you in the next few years?
I have been a nurse for 52 years and have had amazing opportunities along the way. I plan to retire, maybe in three years, and continue to help others by volunteering.
Do you find yourself experiencing burnout or compassion fatigue, and if so, how do you combat it?
I have not had burnout or compassion fatigue. I learned early in life to care for myself physically, emotionally and spiritually to stay ahead of burnout or compassion fatigue. There are many resources available at work, in the community and on the internet.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
The love, kindness and support my family consistently shows to one another. This includes frequent phones calls, emails and texts to keep us connected. My family is my foundation and forms all I do. From a career perspective, as a nurse, relationships I have developed with colleagues, my certification in Occupational Health and most recently being selected as a DFW Great 100 Nurses recipient.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am not a native Texan, but this is my second time living in Texas. I’m originally from Minnesota and have lived in three other states.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I have several, which makes it difficult to narrow this down to one. Plus, new restaurants open frequently near where I live.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
My favorite three are watching the news, PBS and the Food Network.
What does a typical day for you look like?
I am usually up by 4 a.m. and go to bed by 9 p.m. That’s been my routine for many years. Monday through Friday, you will find me at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, where I am the employee health manager. In the evenings and on the weekends, I enjoy spending time with my family or talking to them on the phone. I also like to participate in neighborhood and volunteer activities. It keeps me busy.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband and I are from similar roots. We met in ninth grade and were married after I received my nursing degree. We have two sons, two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would refer back to what my family calls ‘Grandpa’s Top Five’, which my dad wrote in his father’s legacy book: believe in God, love one another, be kind to others, be generous and work hard. My dad and mom demonstrated these values and so does my family.
