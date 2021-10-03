Jeremy and Lee Masse got married in spring 2020 and returned from their honeymoon in Thailand just as the COVID-19 lockdown started. To make life in quarantine easier, they started their own acrylic art studio, Masse Art Studio. In doing so, they started a YouTube channel to document their artistic endeavors and have amassed almost 11,000 subscribers as of writing.
In February 2021, they moved from California to Plano, a place they have since proudly called a home for themselves and their art studio. They are curating an event dubbed “The Fluid Art Experience” with other artists and YouTubers on Nov. 12 at the Plano Event Center.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get into acrylic art?
Jeremy Masse: Well I have always painted and been very artsy ever since I was a kid, but you get older, and life happens. So whenever COVID hit, I was like, “I have to do something. I have to be creative. I’m going crazy in lockdown.” So I decided to start painting again, and I came across fluid art on YouTube, and I thought, “I can do that.”
Whenever I was having fun and experimenting with it, he saw this and he was like, “I think I can do that,” so we taught each other.
Lee Masse: He knits and crochets and draws and paints and all that kind of stuff. I’ve never been that person; I’ve always been the business-savvy [person], but there was something about fluid art that just made sense to me.
What brought you to Plano?
JM: I have family here, and it was time to move. It’s so crowded in California that we were just wanting to have an easier life [and a] different way of living. It was just kind of a no-brainer to move here.
LM: He’s originally from Louisiana, and I’m originally from England, from Manchester.
We moved here in February [2021], and we haven’t looked back. It’s been a very different six months being here.
JM: It’s been just incredible.
What part of California did you live in?
JM: Oakland.
How has Plano differed from Oakland for your art studio?
LM: We’ve definitely got a painting [and content creator] community here.
It was different in California just because there wasn’t anyone else around that did the same thing that we did.
How has the growth for your YouTube channel been over the past couple of months?
JM: Actually, we’ve have a big growth spurt over the past couple of months. We’ve done a lot of collaborations with YouTube artists, and that helped out tremendously.
LM: On our channel, we have [subscribers from] Australia, Germany and England, so we have an international following, which is great.
What are some of your proudest achievement?
LM: 10,000 [subscribers] was a big one.
JM: The 10,000 was a big one. That was great.
The Fluid Art Experience is probably the biggest thing that has happened to us, but as far as some of the other achievements [go], just doing collabs with some of the awesome artists that we have met.
Where do you think you would be if not for the pandemic?
JM: Oh my gosh.
LM: I don’t think we would be painting.
JM: I know. We have such busy lives without painting that the pandemic really made us kind of slow down, focus and be more creative.
[The pandemic] was such a horrible thing, but for us, we really focused and made it something positive.
What is art?
JM: For me, it’s an expression of my being. My happiness, my rage, just all the emotions I’m feeling at the time that come out to the canvas. It’s that simple and that deep for me.
LM: Yeah, I think that’s a really good way of saying it. For me, it’s just an outlet for creativity for something I’ve never done before. Whenever we’re painting in the studio, I don’t always think about trying to create something that’s amazing or beautiful. To me, it’s just about doing something that I think is fun.
How did you meet?
JM: Facebook.
LM: Facebook, yeah. [laughs]
JM: I slid into his DMs.
LM: Yes. Yes he did.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
JM: CraftWay Kitchen, Haywire…
LM: Saucy’s is our favorite Thai, and Eatzi’s.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
LM: We’re both horror and sci-fi fans.
JM: Star Wars, Star Trek, anything in the horror genre… American Horror Story, we just watched.
LM: Schitt’s Creek.
What do you want your legacy to be?
JM: I’d like to just leave behind some type of happiness, whether [it’s] our artwork or that kind of thing just so it leaves behind [an impact] where people will feel something.
LM: Friends and family are really important for me. We know we’re good people, and we do a lot of things for people, and I would just like for people to remember us for being fun.
