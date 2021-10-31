Josh Carter works full-time as a paramedic and firefighter for Plano Fire-Rescue and part time as a police officer for Springtown, a city 15 miles north of Weatherford.
After recently obtaining a Master’s in Public Administration from Sam Houston State University, Carter is going to medical school in the summer of 2022 at his undergraduate alma mater, Texas A&M University.
How did you get into your line of work?
Everything wasn’t a direct path. I’m from Carrollton originally. I graduated high school early to join the Marines. Long story short, I finished just shy of five years in the Marine Corps and went to college afterwards at Texas A&M. I was missing the camaraderie that I had felt while I was in the Marines and there was a volunteer fire department accepting applications just outside of Bryan/College Station.
I figured that would be a good way to get some of that camaraderie back and fill the void, and I was hooked.
What are you hoping the future will have in store for you [after medical school]?
My end goal has been becoming a physician, and I don’t really know which specialty I want to go into. I’m keeping a super open mind and just want to continue helping people through the work in the medical field.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your industry?
It’s kind of evolved a little bit.
When everything started back last year, a run-of-the-mill that we go on all the time kind of, overnight, instantly changed. The equipment we had to bring, the gear we had to wear kind of made us think outside the box.
There was the fear of the unknown, and we kind of worked through all of that, which is why I love being a paramedic: it’s problem-solving at its best. We adapted really well to [being] able to deliver excellent service to the citizens.
Do you ever feel like when you go to work, you’re gearing up for a battle?
I don’t know if “battle” is the right word just because I was an infantryman in the Marines. That was gearing up for a battle.
This is more [like] I’m preparing for a unique day or what could turn into a unique day. Sometimes the shift is boring and mundane, and sometimes it’s not. No two shifts are the same.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am. I graduated from Hebron [High School in Carrollton].
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
[laughs] Well, I actually don’t live locally anymore. I live 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. I live just outside of Spring Town.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Anything documentary-wise. I always like learning, so it’s kind of my go-to. Like, the Smithsonian channel, National Geographic, something like that.
My wife’s the same way, so we nerd out together. [laughs]
Tell our readers about your family.
I’ve been married since 2013, and we’re best friends.
I met her when I went down to A&M. She’s a pharmacist at JPS in Fort Worth, and we do everything together.
We don’t have kids. I have a brother who’s a police officer in Duncanville, and my sister does marketing in East Texas.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Just helping people. One of the big programs I’ve been involved in at Plano Fire is the Community Medic Program.
If you get discharged from the hospital for, let’s say, heart failure, we work with the hospitals to keep you from having to go back through like, house calls, education and general welfare visits. I’ve been really involved in that over the last four years.
I just want to help people.
