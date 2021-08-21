Fashion is a capital-intensive industry where affordable and stylish clothing is most frequently offered by giant retail chains in the form of “fast fashion” (an industry term that refers to inexpensively mass-produced clothing that meets the trendy earmarks of runway shows and glossy magazine covers.)
As such, clothing that is stylish, affordable, reliable and sold at a local level is not exactly the easiest to come by, but Meagan Fontane Wauters prides her boutique – Lyla’s Clothing, Décor and More – in its ability to strike this balance.
No stranger to the corporate leviathans of fashion, Wauters spent nine years working in the world of big-box retail before she launched Lyla’s in 2014 and carried the brand on the road. After three years of traveling the country for trunk shows and fashion marketplaces, Wauters gave Lyla’s its brick-and-mortar home in April 2017 when she leased a retail space on 15th Street in Downtown Plano.
Lyla’s has been a fixture of the Historic Downtown Plano Arts District since, and with the economic onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wauters has kept her business afloat by diversifying its product. She expounds on this in the profile below.
How did you get into the clothing/fashion industry?
I worked at JCPenney while in college. I transferred into management with them after graduating. I had so much fun merchandising and helping customers that it inspired me to start my own boutique!
What motivated you to permanently set up shop in Plano?
I love the sense of community and supportiveness of the residents in Plano. This location was recommended to me and worked perfectly for my dreams.
How has your industry changed since the COVID-19 pandemic?
I had to shift from primarily clothing to gifts. With the pandemic, people were staying home and not buying as much clothing, but they still wanted to buy a friend a gift. We also saw a huge shift to online. We may not be able to compete with Amazon, but we hope people still want to shop small.
What would you identify as Lyla’s Clothing’s core competency as a business?
Our ability to keep up with trends and offer a variety of styles and sizes and to offer gifts. Lyla’s is a one stop shop: clothing, gifts, decor and paint!
What do you like to do during your free time?
All my free time is for my two kids, Cambrie (5) and Tinley (2). They have a huge social life complete with parties and play dates.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
All the reality TV… it’s embarrassing!
Tell us about the best vacation you’ve ever been on.
My honeymoon in the Dominican Republic.
Where do you see your business in five years?
Hopefully we have built our online business to be successful and consistent. And continued growth in Downtown Plano.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I just want my girls to be proud of what I built.
