A native Peruvian who has called Plano home since the age of 14, Orlando Yactayo says in the profile below that he “adopted the Plano living and culture as my own.”
In addition to adopting the city’s culture, he also actively contributes to it with the Morehouse Salon, a Downtown Plano business he operates with his wife Stephanie.
How did you get in your line of work?
I got involved in the beauty industry throughout the years by providing solutions in sales, marketing, search engine optimization and social media. During this journey of serving people, I met my wife Stephanie, who is an entrepreneur and stylist, and we decided to enjoin out skills to add more value, processes and implementations to our business, the Morehouse Salon.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I believe that there have been many great memories but becoming the Best Salon of Plano in 2018 is one of the top.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I'd say yes! But I'm originally from Lima, Peru and moved here at the age of 14. Since then, I adopted the Plano living and culture as my own. I saw my Plano grow from corn and hay fields to sophisticated infrastructures. Plano is just my city, my home, where I belong.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I have many good memories from my childhood. It's hard to pick a favorite.
I loved playing soccer growing up and participating in many tournaments in South America. I loved traveling with my parents and exploring Peru, from the Pacific coast to the Andes.
And as simple as it was, as a teenager, I loved hanging at Chili's Park and Preston in Plano. You know that was the spot to be on Friday nights.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I love food so my taste goes from Urban Rio, Urban Crust, Zalat Pizza, Legacy Hall, Whiskey Cake and Haywire. Those are kind of my top picks.
What's your favorite movie?
John Wick.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a wonderful family consisting of my wife Stephanie, who is an amazing, hardworking and strong woman. Jade is a high school senior and loves medicine, soccer and volleyball. Zachary is 14 years old and loves football to his core. Teaghan is 11 years old and loves reading books and helping others. Tillman is 7 years old and love basketball. Lena is 5 years old and loves to dance. Trinity is 14 months old and loves to make everyone laugh.
We are a family centered on God's plan and believe that we will contribute to society by loving others.
What are your hobbies?
I love to work out, read, listen to audio books and coach.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
The word of God. "I can do all things through God who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13)
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
They'd never guess I was once enlisted in the US Army as 11B A (airborne infantryman). After 9/11, I got it into my head that I needed to do something about it and that feeling carried for years until finally in 2008 I walked into a recruiting office and signed up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.