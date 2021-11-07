Benjamin D. Sternman serves as the Rabbi of Adat Chaverim, a reform synagogue in Plano. He joined the congregation in 2012 after serving in various synagogues in Austin and New York State. He is also a founding member of the Frisco Interfaith Alliance and has previously served on the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County’s Clergy Advisory Board.
How did you get into your line of work?
I chose to become a rabbi at the prompting of my own rabbi. I was volunteering heavily at my synagogue and he suggested that I should be more than a volunteer; that I should become a rabbi, and that's what prompted me.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected services at Adat Chaverim?
We've had some extreme effects. We have lost membership, we have had to give up our rental location and I've had to work from home. We are now able to be back in person, but not consistently. It's been a hard couple of years.
In what ways do you think people can find spiritual comfort in moments of suffering?
Every person is different, but I have found that when I am going through hard times, if I open myself up emotionally, I can feel God's comforting presence. I also find comfort through community and people drawing together.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
What I am most proud of is when I've had a significant impact on one of my students' or congregants' lives, either by opening them up to seeing the world and God in a different light or by bringing comfort in hard times and enhancing their joy in the good times.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born and raised on Long Island, NY
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Before the pandemic, my favorite local restaurant was The Whisky Cake. Right now, I enjoy take out from The Dumpling House.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
During the pandemic I have found Ted Lasso to be really comforting, but some of my favorite movies are adaptations of Jane Austen novels.
What are your hobbies?
I love to read science fiction and fantasy books and I like to make linoleum block prints.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want people to say that I made the world or their lives better. I want to make a difference.
