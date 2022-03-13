Rabbi Menachem Block is the executive director of Chabad of Plano/Collin County, one of the oldest living synagogues in Collin County. On March 27, Chabad is celebrating its 30-year anniversary with a gala titled “Going Forward with Strength.” The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Eisemann Center in Richardson.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
What inspired you to dedicate your entire life to the assembly line of spiritual guidance?
So I grew up in a town in Canada called London, Ontario. It’s a small college town. My parents lived there, I was born there, I grew up there.
My father was a professor at the university, but he was also very involved in catering and building this community in London, Ontario. The students from the university would always be over at our house – there was never a weekend when the house wasn’t filled with people and guests. I grew up watching my parents build the community – the synagogue, the preschool…
They build a center on the campus where thousands of students came through: Chabad Center.
I grew up watching my parents influence and make a difference in the community, and it’s always something that I wanted to do. I can’t remember [a point] in my life wanting to do something else other than finding a community and strengthening it with the Jewish faith.
How did this upbringing shape you into the person you are today?
It shapes you because you grow up with a calling to make a difference in the world.
I was raised to have an impact on the world in the realm of strengthening Jewish life and learning. That’s what I got from my parents: a sense of mission.
A Chabad rabbi: it’s not just a career. It’s a calling.
How do you direct people to find comfort in moments of suffering?
Most importantly, in the moments of suffering, [you should let] people know that you’re there for them. It’s not a lot speaking; it’s mostly about being present [so] they know that there’s people around them and they’re not alone.
Of course, with time, when the acute pain has subsided somewhat, we also have philosophical conversations about the teachings of the Torah [and] how to strengthen one person’s faith in God. We have conversations with them about how faith and divine providence can help someone find some measure of comfort.
The 30-year anniversary of Chabad of Plano is coming up. What comes to mind as this milestone approaches?
How grateful we’ve been to be able to be in Plano for 30 years.
We [rabbis] move to different cities around the world. In 1992, when my wife and I were looking for a place to call home, Plano, Texas was growing. It was an opportunity to open a Chabad. We came to visit, and we could sense the potential. We could feel that this place was growing.
There was also very little infrastructure here as far as service to the Jewish community [was concerned].
We came to the right place at the right time.
I read that while the Chabad was under construction, you were holding services in your house on Junction Drive. What do you remember about that?
When we came to Plano, we didn’t have a building.
It’s not like we're brought here. You don’t really have much when you come, so we started to meet in our home. It’s very common for Chabad centers around the world to start in the house because you’re starting small. You don’t have the resources to build, and you don’t have the numbers of people coming.
We met in our house for about eight years, and we did prayers and small classes there. Whenever we needed to do a bigger event, like a holiday event, we would rent space all over town.
[Our current facility] was built in 1999. We broke ground in 1998, we built it in 1999 and we opened it in 2000.
Tell our readers about your history with Florence Shapiro.
So now you have my background: you come here to the town, but you don’t know anybody. You’re looking to meet people, and I saw a sign [that read] “Florence Shapiro for Senate.” She was then the mayor of Plano, and in 1992, she was running for a Texas Senate seat.
So I said, “Wow, [the name ‘Shapiro’] sounds very Jewish!” We used to have the phone books before the Google world, so I took the phone book, I looked up Shapiro, I made a phone call and I went to see [her husband] Howard in his office over on Chisholm Drive. He was actually the president of the school board at that time, so they were a very connected couple.
Anyways, we hit it off. I started off my first torah study class with Howard at the office. Howard had never met someone like me, but thank god that he was open enough [to where] we became friendly. I consider the Shapiros my local founders. In Plano, Texas, they helped me found this Chabad, introduce me to people, and here we are 30 years later: they are the signature sponsors of the 30-year celebration.
When you look back through your career, what are some of your proudest achievements that stick out?
First of all, of course, my family. But let’s say we’re not talking about family right now.
Proudest achievements are all the relationships that I’ve been able to have the fortune of developing in Plano.
Tell our readers about your family.
I’ve been very blessed. My wife, Rivkah, is my partner in the building of this community. She is the heart and soul of this place.
We moved here to Plano with two children: an 18-month-old, and a one-month-old, then we had six more children – thank god – that were born in Texas. Four of our eight children are married; four are still in school. The four that are married moved back to also take up the calling of building their own communities and doing their own outreach.
One of them is in Frisco; one of them is in Allen/McKinney; one of them is in Rockwall and one of them is on Legacy West.
We’re expanding.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Our main approach is that everything that we’ve done over the course of 30 years is really only a foundation [for] how much more there is to accomplish.
It says in the Bible, “בֶּןשְּלשִיםלַּכֹח,” which means, “When you turn 30, you come into your full strength.” [Note from author: this comes from the Talmud in Pirkei Avot 5:21.]
That’s the slogan for this evening: we’re coming into our full strength.
