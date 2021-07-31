Having manned the St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano’s assembly line for spiritual guidance for 11 years, Rev. Arthur Jones has been imparting what he considers a crucial, yet alarmingly overlooked message: your small choices, no matter how monotonous and routine they may appear, have a profound impact on your present and future.
This message is a central theme in his new book Solid Souls, which he will discuss at a “Lunch With the Author” on Aug. 8 at the church’s Smith Worship Center.
The message of Solid Souls, according to a press release, is that “your small, everyday choices have eternal effect.” Could you elaborate on that?
Of course! Most people think that life is made up of big decisions like where you go to college or what you do for a living, but that is completely backwards. There are good and bad plumbers and good and bad lawyers; there are sad and happy plumbers and sad and happy lawyers. You get to choose the life you live, and it is mostly made up in the everyday moments of integrity and care for the people around you. I tell kids going off to college that what college they go to doesn’t really matter – who you are at the college you go to matters. The same is true for everyone, and your character is made up in everyday choices that lead you toward or away from heaven.
You’ve described the human soul as “the resurrection of the body.” How do you think this is manifested?
The promise of Jesus and the Christian faith is that we are offered what happened to Jesus – a completely resurrected body, wounds and all. I believe that all that we are right now – our choices and decisions – are a part of us. We need a way to think about all that we are – body, personality, spirit, etc. – and that is a soul. I think that the soul is a way to understand that we don’t become different people in eternity, but that all that we are is resurrected with us.
Ecclesiastes 1:9 says, “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” While everything is, according to the Bible, the same today as it was back then, have you noticed any specific challenges of faith that are unique to this generation?
Every generation seems to think that their time is the worse time, and so I am skeptical of offering something too pessimistic, but the last [year and a half] of the pandemic [has] created a unique set of challenges. We have a world that has paid close attention to the body and the physical danger of the virus, but the other parts of ourselves have atrophied. The anger and distrust in our world are directly connected to our isolation. We are not just physical bodies but spiritual beings as well, and our spirits are fed by being with one another. If we think about ourselves as souls, we should pay attention to our body, mind, spirit, and personality. I have spent time hanging out and talking with middle and high school kids this summer, and they are struggling mentally, socially and emotionally. We humans need to reconsider our self-understanding so that we nurture all parts of ourselves.
In what ways do you think people can find spiritual comfort in moments of suffering?
I believe that suffering forces us to get out of our normal ways of operating and start to pay attention to the spiritual parts of ourselves. No one wants to suffer, but those are moments that allow us to choose a different way of operating, and some of those ways are life-giving. For instance, at our church the community rallies around each other when bad things happen. It offers connection and spiritual support in an isolated world. In short, it feeds our soul in ways that we often neglect in day-to-day life.
Why did you become a Christian?
I believe the story of Jesus to be true. I grew up in a Christian family but claimed that title for myself through experience and study. I believe the right way to understand the world and ourselves as humans is through the lens of scripture. We are broken yet made in the image of God, and God is working to redeem both us and the whole world.
What does a typical day for you look like?
One of the reasons I love my job is there is no typical day. Some days I am in meetings planning worship and church programming. Other days I chat with people about to get married or sit with those that just lost a loved one. I try to play golf regularly with church members, allowing multiple hours of connection and fun. Other days, I stay at home and write sermons or books or essays. I believe deeply in community, and I thrive when I get to be in community with the people that call my church home.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I have really enjoyed Ted Lasso recently – but I have an almost 4-year-old and an almost 2-year-old, and my TV watching time is limited.
What are some of your favorite hymns?
My favorite hymn is “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.” The last verse begins like this:
Finish, then, thy new creation; true and spotless let us be. Let us see thy great salvation perfectly restored in thee.
I love the idea that God is going to restore us and finish the project that he started. I think it is one of the reasons I like the idea of Solid Souls – God is still working with us. The next phrase is “changed from Glory into Glory,” meaning that there are different levels of glory and joy and we get to keep going on.
What would you consider to be your greatest achievement in life?
I care most that I am a good husband, father, and friend. I remember my dad choosing me and my siblings over his career, and I remember how valued I felt. I want my wife, children and friends to feel that. I also believe that my family thrives when my church thrives and so leading a church community like St. Andrew to choose heaven every day means that my family will have a larger and better community of people that love them. My greatest achievement would be if I successfully lead my family and my community to be a place where people find joy.
What do you want your legacy to be?
By definition, legacies are lived out by other people. I pray that my legacy would be a positive impact of joy and heaven on individuals and the larger community that is better and more joyful than before I got involved.
