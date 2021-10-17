Rev. Kim Meyers joined St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Plano in 2013, starting as the Director of Children’s Ministry before being promoted to Associate Pastor. She is also a published author whose work centers on parenting.
How did you get into your line of work?
At an early age, I developed a passion for teaching and working with children. I remember spending hours playing school in my bedroom, and I loved babysitting. I decided to pursue a career in education, received my Bachelor’s degree in deaf education and language development, and I began my professional career as a public school teacher. After teaching for 10 years, I led a church pre-school. From there, I attended seminary at SMU’s Perkins School of Theology, where I received my master’s degree. Today I am associate pastor of family and community outreach at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano.
What are some of the toughest but essential lessons you have learned over the years?
I think the toughest thing in parenting is not responding out of emotion (positive or negative). I have learned when we pause and gain perspective, we typically respond in healthier ways.
What unique challenges do you think are facing parents and their children today?
I think today’s parents have to deal with the pressures of a very fast-paced world. We order things online and get it the next day. We can download anything within seconds, and our kids’ schedules are full and fast. That pace, on top of the pressures of wanting to do the best for our families, makes finding a healthy rhythm difficult.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Without question, my marriage and my family. They are what bring me the most joy in my life. Through a professional lens, I am very proud obtaining my Master’s degree.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born in York, Pennsylvania, but I learned to walk in Texas! I grew up in North Texas, pursued my undergraduate degree at Stephen F. Austin and my Master’s at Southern Methodist University. My husband and I moved to Frisco in 2002.
Why did you become a Christian?
I grew up in a Christian home. God has always been present in my life.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I love Mexican food and sushi! I have always loved Blue Goose as well as Gloria’s for a Latin flair. Additionally, Love Sushi is a great little spot in Frisco, and Kona Grill is a favorite in Plano.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I have always loved a good musical, and I can quote almost every line of The Princess Bride. Ted Lasso is a new favorite of mine!
Tell us about your family.
I have been married to Dan for 21 years. We met in 1997 at Stephen F. Austin State University. We have two boys, Cody (18) and Dylan (15). Both boys are active on the Reedy High School Football Team, and we enjoy spending Friday nights cheering on the team and watching them play!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I believe that I am called to connect people with each other and with God. It is my hope that I can connect people to the good in themselves, which will help us see the good in others.
