When the COVID-19 pandemic came into full swing, the concert industry was one of its first casualties. As a result, Austin-based Margin Walker Presents, one of the largest independent concert promoters in Texas before the pandemic, ceased operations in December 2020.
Working at its helm in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area since 2015 was Plano resident Savannah Sherer, who worked with some of the largest talent agencies in the entertainment industry in booking hundreds of touring musicians, podcasts and comedians along with former colleagues Kris Youmans, Ryan Henry and Chris Sakaguchi.
Over the course of her tenure, Margin Walker Presents booked then-burgeoning acts who went on to receive Grammy nominations, including Lizzo, St. Vincent, Tyler Childers, Power Trip and Phoebe Bridgers. Since the company’s dissolution, she has been working as a data analyst while learning the Japanese language and creating ambient music under the moniker Spinebashed.
What have you been up to since the pandemic and the end of Margin Walker?
I spent quite a while just observing how things were developing before it was clear the company wouldn’t make it to the end. It was really heartbreaking to lose something I had been involved in since 2015 in a way that I had no control over. I started studying Japanese during the pandemic to give myself something meaningful to work on and to fight off the boredom, and I think it was such a positive decision. My Duolingo streak is still going strong from day one. After looking at some music opportunities outside of the concert world, I ended up going for something completely different-- I work for a solar installation group called Good Faith Energy, doing data analysis and office process automation. I definitely want to stay involved in music where I can, and I’ve been in touch with my old coworker who has some exciting plans for DFW in the works.
What shows are you most proud of having booked, and why?
I’m so glad that we got to book all of Mitski’s shows here since she played at Three Links [in Deep Ellum]. I’ve been a fan of hers for so long, and seeing her sell those shows out every single time was so exciting. Peter Murphy’s “40 Years of Bauhaus” at Granada [Theater in Dallas] was special too because I got to put my parents on the guest list and share that one with them. And the Sunn O))) show, also at Granada, was a big one for me personally. I love that band an unreasonable amount, and I was stoked to bring such an unusual, visceral performance to Dallas for the first time.
What are some of the most ridiculous or unusual hospitality rider requests you have received?
I’ve kept a note on my laptop for years waiting for this exact moment. Highlights include a copy of Jurassic Park on VHS specifically, a framed celebrity DUI mugshot, “1-16 small dogs, no bigger than a pocket” [and] no new towels because they’re too fluffy. One artist asked for $500 for his *personal* dinner buyout, requiring super luxurious entree, and allotted a tiny fraction of that amount for each of his crew members. [That was] such a bummer to me. I also have a secret “shame list” of bands that asked for Sabra hummus specifically. You can ask for anything and you want Sabra? You deserve better.
Touring acts are now back on the road thanks largely to a concentrated vaccine rollout, but with COVID-19 cases rising again, what do you think the future for the touring and music festival circuit holds?
I’ve been out of the loop just long enough to not know what agents are thinking this time around, but I’m expecting to see more cancellations-- though probably just from bands who are making that decision themselves. I’m not sure that many states are willing to shut it down all over again and I know it would be a really hard blow for artists and venues to lose this source of income a second time. Some bands are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry to upcoming tours (in states that allow it) to try to stay as safe as they can while still making money, but I don’t think that’s realistically something festivals and big venues are going to be willing to facilitate.
If you were given unilateral control over a music festival with a $3 million talent budget, what artists would you book?
I’m giving a big chunk of that to Bjork so she can do her thing to whatever level of extravagance she sees fit. I’ve been lucky enough to see a bunch of my bucket list artists but she’s still way up there. [I would also book] reunion sets from Asobi Seksu, Pavement, Polvo, Sunn O))) and Boris performing Altar, Rosalia doing El Mal Querer, Shellac’s first Texas date in like two decades, St. Vincent, Mitski, Kero Kero Bonito and Khruangbin.
I hope the rest of the budget is equally generous, because we gotta have great food, free water, and clean, accessible bathrooms.
Tell us about how Spinebashed came together.
I had wanted to make music for a long time, but for years I kept convincing myself that if I started, I would get too overwhelmed to figure out how to make something I thought was good enough to share. I finally got a big push to do it when my friend Demir asked me to contribute a couple songs to his flash label, Toast Toast Recordings, which put out a single from a wide variety of DFW artists every week across the first half of this year. The process was really satisfying and I’m truly glad I followed through. As for the name, my friend sent me a dictionary “word of the day” entry a few years ago and I thought it was so funny. It sounds so dramatic, but it’s just Australian slang for relaxing and chilling out. I had been holding onto it as a dream band name ever since.
What all have you been listening to lately?
Haru Nemuri, Starflyer 59, last year’s Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou [collaboration], Zola Jesus and Kayo Dot. The podcast You’re Wrong About is great too.
What convenience store foods do you normally buy when you’re on a road trip?
I change it up a lot when it comes to fruity candies and salty snacks, but peanut M&Ms forever. La Colombe makes the best canned latte of all time if I can find it, but I’ll take a High Brew or the little Starbucks ones if not.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I just finished Kim’s Convenience, which is one I picked up during quarantine. [Also] Terrace House, Cardcaptor Sakura, all of the Ghibli classics… I actually don’t rewatch things too often though. I put on cooking or travel videos when I want something in the background.
What was the best vacation you've ever been on?
In 2019, I went on a relatively spontaneous trip to Japan. Flying makes me so nervous, but I flew by myself to Tokyo and navigated the subway system all the way to the hostel where I met up with my roommate who had been studying abroad in China. We went to the Ghibli museum, saw a really amazing art installation called Teamlab Borderless (if you’re into that moving Van Gogh exhibit in Dallas right now, this is similar to that but bigger and crazier) and checked out a great record store that was six floors high.
But the best part was getting to spend a day with one of my friends from Instagram in real life. She showed us around some of her favorite parts of town and took us to another beautiful art gallery. I’m hoping to go back to visit her soon when things settle down, especially now that I have some language skills under my belt.
What keeps you from being jaded?
Being so excited to announce shows that I knew my friends would be stoked about was a big factor that made the stress of my promoting job worth it. Sometimes I’ll find an artist I’ve never heard before that will make me feel really inspired, but sometimes I have to completely take a break from music for a bit and listen to podcasts or something like that. Then after a while, I’ll listen to old favorites and remember why I love them so much.
What do you want to be most remembered for?
Just being nice and working really hard!
