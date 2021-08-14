As she explains in this community profile, Shannah Hayley’s professional and academic experience has brought her all around the world, but through it all, she felt most at home in Plano.
A Kansas transplant, Hayley’s sense of belonging in the city extended itself to her post as Plano’s marketing and community engagement director, which she has held since 2015. Hayley is also a curator for TEDxPlano, a North Texas-centric version of the famed speaker series that has embedded itself so heavily into American culture that informal use of the phrase “TED talk” is a common fixture in today’s English language.
How did the path you’ve carved for yourself take you from Kansas to Plano, and how did it lead to you to being the city’s community engagement and marketing director?
It seems like career pathways are more often winding than straight. I’m a big believer in the value of experiences and trying new things. That philosophy led me to leave Kansas for the University in Missouri, then on to work in Washington, D.C. with the National 4-H Center. I returned to teach my way through graduate school then moved overseas for a two-year stint working with a nonprofit in Nairobi, Kenya. After returning stateside, I decided to settle in North Texas and worked in various communications and marketing roles in the professional services sector for nearly 20 years. The opportunity for work for Plano, my longtime hometown-by-choice, was a dream come true. It’s an honor to come to work every day where I have the chance to use my skill sets to help my neighbors.
What achievements made within this post are you most proud of?
While there’s always room for improvement, I think we get better at communicating as a city every year. We’ve come a long way from the days of publishing newsletters and making Facebook posts. Our work focuses on communicating where our residents look for information, from Nextdoor to email, town hall meetings to Instagram stories. We’ve built better pathways for two-way communication. I also feel like we’ve given ourselves permission to have fun and celebrate moments with our citizens, particularly on social media.
What challenges, if any, has the COVID-19 pandemic posed against your curation of the TEDxPlano speaker series, and what was done to overcome them?
Like everyone else, facing the reality that intimate in-person experiences weren’t going to be possible for a while was a huge challenge. We opted to move to virtual, Zoom-based interactive sessions. It was a great opportunity for members of the Plano community to continue connecting with each other and talking about issues that were important to them. We did bring back our large annual event as a smaller drive-in experience. It felt very different, but the feedback we heard from Plano residents and our speakers was strongly supportive and encouraging.
What are some unique, valuable insights you’ve obtained since having a role in TEDxPlano?
I’ve rediscovered just how remarkable the Plano community is. I’ve loved living here for nearly 20 years, but had no idea the wealth of innovation, creativity and thought leadership that can be found right within our 72 square miles. I have learned so much from the speakers who’ve presented and the citizens who participate in discussion sessions. My role has transitioned to providing these individuals an opportunity to share their ideas, and I’ve had the wonderful benefit of learning and growing from them.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
In the hour and a half that I can manage to stay awake, I love to watch the Great British Bake Off, American Ninja Warrior and anything starring Tom Hanks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Jennifer Garner.
When you make sandwiches at home, do you cut them vertically or diagonally?
It depends on ingredients used and overall sandwich integrity, but typically vertically.
What recent events or developments within Plano have you been trying to spread the word on lately?
The impact of Winter Storm Uri has been long-lasting, particularly on our trees and greenery. Property owners, myself included, are just now able to assess what plants are and aren’t coming back. As a city, we’re sharing tools to evaluate your trees and hire contractors for removal, if your tree has died. Of course, it’s August and that means we are in the midst of budget evaluation for our next fiscal year. I hope all of our citizens have taken time to look over the budget (it’s available at plano.gov/recommendedbudget) because it outlines how money will be spent to meet the needs of our community.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I’m a lifelong 4-H member. The 4-H motto is “To make the best better.” I hope my work, and the work of my team, helps to make the best – our City of Excellence – better.
