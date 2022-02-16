Sonja Ryder is the owner of Poor Richards Café in Plano, a restaurant that has served as a meeting place for patrons and veterans groups alike.
How did you get into your line of work?
When I was in high school, I had a friend and neighbor that asked me if I wanted a job where she worked. That was 31 years ago. I was the first hostess Poor Richards Café hired.
Tell our readers about the work you do with veterans organizations.
My favorite people are veterans.
When a group of Purple Hearts asked if they could meet here once a month, I was thrilled! Started partnering up with them a couple of times a year to collect donations on weekends. It feels like a win-win for us both. Plus two years ago, we started collecting coats and hats in October through December, and I am always so amazed at the generosity of my customers. Each year seems to get better and better.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected things?
Wow, what hasn’t it affected?!
It really caused me to think outside the box – almost at a moment’s notice, things can change. We started a ghost kitchen called “Pancakes with Benefits,” which has taken off. We have a location in Dallas, too, where we started hosting concerts with Dickerson Productions once a month. It is a lot of fun and laid back.
We have also picked up several groups needing to find a place to host meetings. The biggest thing I have learned is how great the customers and staff are in still liking me through such crazy times and ideas.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
In 2019, I was nominated for Woman of the Year in Collin County. What a surprise and honor, very humbling and motivates me to try to do more in the community. We do blood drives every quarter and collect year-round for Christmas Cops.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born in Pennsylvania but moved here when I was three. Not a native, but hopefully getting closer!
What do you like to do during your spare time?
What spare time? Ha!
I live about 50 miles east of Poor Richards on a little farm with horses, cows, goats, dogs, cats and kids. Sometimes I think Poor Richards is my spare time! When I do get to travel, I enjoy scuba diving with the family.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Well, I lost my momma about three years ago, and she loved the old stuff like M*A*S*H and Golden Girls. Sometimes I watch them and think I am laughing along with her. Otherwise, I am in the car about three hours a day and am addicted to audio books.
What does a typical day for you look like?
Most every day, I am up at 5 a.m. to catch the news and get ready, get the kids up and going, feed the animals and head to work at about 7 a.m. I am pretty lucky because when I get to work, it’s like seeing family all day long (love to catch up with customers, and my staff are like no others – I just love them.)
Like the rest of the world, we have been a bit short-staffed, but I am finding it enlightening to do different jobs that I normally don’t do and learning to appreciate everyone even more! Then we leave about 4 p.m. and its back home to feed again and do dinner or school activities. Bed comes after 10 p.m. normally.
Typical day, and I wouldn’t change a thing!
Tell our readers about your family.
Oh My Goodness, God was really good to me in that area!
I have three amazing kids: Jackie, Katie and Dakota. All three work at the café. When I said I needed them to help during COVID, I wasn’t sure what I expected, but I am so grateful in how much they do!
My dad, brother and sister-in-law are partners with me at Poor Richards. I can never repay them for all the knowledge and help they have given to me the last 4.5 years. My sister worked at Poor Richards many moons ago but lets me know all the time anything she can do to help.
I have a sign in the restaurant that says, “Family isn’t an important thing; it’s the only thing.” I truly believe that. Plus, I have such a huge support system from aunts, uncles and cousins. We all have been business owners and I am thankful for all the advice and guidance!
What do you want your legacy to be?
That’s a tough one… I guess I could only hope that my kids are happy and productive in life. I hope people can smile when they think of my place and say, “I feel at home when they are there.” I hope my customers know I truly, from the bottom of my heart, appreciate them so much. I hope finally, when it’s all said and done, I can say I did what I loved!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.