The Plano City Council adopted resolutions related to 9 percent tax credit applications for two affordable housing projects by the state.
The tax credits come from Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA.) The department awards a limited number of projects for each region of Texas by a point system.
Monday night’s general meeting centered on two housing projects – Park on 14th and Patriot Park.
Due to the projects’ close proximity to each other, the lower scoring application under the TDHCA could be eliminated.
Several residents, including members of the Douglass Community, showed up to the meeting in support of the Patriot Park project.
Patriot Park is designed for veterans, seniors and low-income residents. The project is to be located in Downtown Plano near the Douglass neighborhood.
“What is disheartening for us after years of advocating, listening and collaborating with the community of Plano itself, is every time we find ourselves in the same position,” resident and military veteran Mitchell Arnold said.
“We come back and we have to advocate for support on something that is so vital to our veteran and first-responder community and the community as a whole,” Arnold said.
According to Neighborhood Services Director Lori Shwarz, if the council did not support the application for Park on 14th, it would likely be removed from consideration.
“Due to the number of points that (lack of support) would take out of the application, I think that it would be unlikely that they would be able to compete on the regional level,” Shwarz said.
After being tabled at the Jan. 27 council meeting, the application for the Park on 14th affordable housing project was approved Monday night.
For Plano residents in support of Patriot Park, this means more competition for the project's tax credits at the regional level.
“The community has expressed an overwhelming support for the Patriot Park development,” Council Member Shelby Williams said after the vote.
“It’s a development and community center, resource center for veterans, families, seniors, the entire community. It seems to be overwhelmingly a fantastic project to the city," Williams said.
Dollie Thomas, an advocate for the Douglass Community, said the process is “like pulling teeth to get that seat at the table for the community.”
