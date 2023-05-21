Here are five things to do in Plano the week of May 21:
Market at the Boardwalk
The Boardwalk at Granite Park is bringing back its monthly Sunday markets. The reimagined event, called The Market at The Boardwalk, is a large-scale famers and artisan market featuring curated local artisans and makers, lawn games, and plenty of waterfront seating to relax and enjoy the day.
The Market at The Boardwalk is a free event open to the public and scheduled to begin Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free at The Boardwalk’s surface parking lots and the Granite Park 3 Parking Garage. Markets are planned for every third Sunday of the month through December 17, 2023.
The market will feature handmade jewelry, accessories, home goods, visual art, candles, soaps, fresh, baked and cottage foods, and more.
Downtown Sessions Concert: School of Rock Showcase
Come enjoy a free concert at McCall Plaza in Historic Downtown Plano beginning at noon Sunday, May 21.
Attendees will get to enjoy a variety of acts from School of Rock.
Backyard Boot Scootin’
Warm summer nights call for country music and boot scootin’ in the best backyard in Texas.
Every Thursday night, the Lexus Box Garden transforms into a honky tonk for a boot-scooting, knee-slapping, beer-slinging good time.
Starting at 7 p.m., Big As Texas country band and Arthur Murray will switch off between live country music and two-stepping and line dancing lessons.
This series is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.
Red Tent Farmer’s Market
Come out and visit the Red Tent Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods at in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and W Plano Pkwy.
The farmer’s market is run by Red Tent Markets. Over 20 vendors will be in attendance. Some of the items that will be for sale include: local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan goods, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, honey, salsa, plants, and sweet treats.
Downtown Sessions Concert: Colton Hamilton
Come enjoy a free concert at McCall Plaza in Historic Downtown Plano at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
Based out of North Texas, Colton Hamilton and Last Shot is a rock and blues band blended with a cocktail of indie, soul and R&B.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
