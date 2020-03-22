There are currently 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Plano. According to a city release, Collin County health officials have counted four new cases as of Sunday evening.
The county now has 31 confirmed cases.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.
The most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:
- Individuals have no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
- Other symptoms have improved.
- At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The city asks residents to call their doctors before arriving to the provider's office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of infection.
The County (Collin and Denton) Health departments are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed.
Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by the County. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.
