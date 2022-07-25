New Outdoor Pool Delay-Plano.jpeg

Plano residents will have to show a little more patience for the opening of the new outdoor pool at the Oak Point Recreation Center.

The city of Plano informed residents this week that the new outdoor pool will now not open until the summer of 2023 due to supply-chain challenges in today's construction market.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments