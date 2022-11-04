12 Street Station.png

12 Street Station's theme will revolve around water. 

Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.

Shiloh Station will feature an electric theme with the paving resembling electric discharge.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

