Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
“The stations are currently under construction right now,” DART External Relations Director Gordon Shattles said. “Anyone who's on Avenue K right now can probably see the area has very large concrete structures. That will be part of the rail that will be serving the area. The city of Plano has been really looking forward to this with a lot of transit-oriented development around the 12 Street Station.”
The Shiloh Station and 12 Street Station will each feature a theme that’s unique to the neighborhoods they service. Because of its proximity to an electrical substation, the Shiloh Station’s theme will be electricity, while the 12 Street Station’s theme will be water.
“Each one of the stations was designed with an art and design aspect to them,” Shattles said. “We actually worked with the community and neighborhoods to determine a theme with each station to represent the neighborhoods they serve.”
Once the stations become operational, Shattles said he expects an increase in Plano’s ridership.
“It ties very nicely to our Red Line as well as our Green Line in Downtown Carrollton,” Shattles said. “Once you get to the airport, you can hop on the TexRail all the way to downtown Fort Worth, which is something I know a lot of folks are looking forward to.”
The $1.899 billion project will run through Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Carrollton, Cypress Waters and the DFW Airport. The Silver Line project aims to increase mobility across the North Texas area, Shattles said.
“This is actually going to be DART's very first east to west rail line,” he said. “For anyone who's in Plano right now and decides to go to the DFW airport has to take the red or orange line all the way through Downtown Dallas then out through Irving to DFW airport, which can be a very long ride.”
Shattles said he expects the Silver Line to have a positive impact on Plano.
According to Plano’s Special Projects Director Peter Braster, the Silver Line cars will not be powered by overhead cables like the light rail cars.
“The convenience of taking the train to the airport is there, but more importantly I think these stations will provide Plano residents and those who work in Plano a way to and from work,” Braster said.
“That’s the real game changer, the ability to travel from east to west,” Braster said.
“I think downtown Plano has always been a shining example of what our partnership between our cities and the agency can do to really revitalize and bring business to an area,” he said. “I live very close to downtown Plano and love being there.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.