The Coram Deo Academy Board of Directors today announced that, after an extensive national search, Dr. Jeffrey Johnson has been appointed school president, effective August 8, 2022.
“What a wonderful opportunity to be a vital part of what God is doing at a great Christian school. I agree completely with the vision and mission of Coram Deo Academy: to train ethical servant-leaders and wise thinkers who will shape culture for the glory of God,” said Dr. Johnson. “My wife Lisa and I have been continually impressed by the impact the school is making on the next generation, and I am humbled and grateful now to pursue excellence as CDA’s resident, by God’s kindness.”
Dr. Johnson comes to Coram Deo Academy after a six-year tenure at Dallas Baptist University, where he led as dean of the College of Business and vice president of advancement. Prior to his time in higher education, Dr. Johnson served as executive pastor of Grace Community Church in Tyler, Texas, for more than a decade, where he also oversaw operations for the church’s 1000-student K-12 school. Dr. Johnson previously held roles in the accounting, agriculture, and manufacturing industries, rising to the office of chief finance officer and senior vice president.
“Dr. Johnson brings decades of invaluable experience to Coram Deo Academy, but throughout the extensive search process, the board was drawn to his love for those he is serving, pursuit of excellence in Christ in all he does, and long term drive to leave behind a godly legacy,” said Loren Hsiao, chairman of the Coram Deo Academy Board of Directors. “With gratitude for how the Spirit has led us in this process, and joyful expectation for what lies ahead, the board warmly welcomes Jeff and Lisa to the CDA community.”
In addition to his extensive work experience, Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in leadership studies from Dallas Baptist University; an M.A. in religion from Reformed Theological Seminary; an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University; and a B.S. in accounting from Bob Jones University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and an ordained minister of the gospel.
Jeff and Lisa have been married for nearly 40 years, raising three children, and now doting on two grandsons.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
