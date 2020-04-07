Collin County case map

Courtesy of Collin County. Collin County Health Services has created an interactive map showing the county's case density by color. 

 Collin County

In last week's virtual town hall, Plano's Director of Environmental Health and Sustainability Rachel Patterson told residents of an acceleration phase the region is setting foot in.

Patterson said an increased supply of tests for the virus coupled with community-spread cases are some of the central reasons for the increase.

“That happens in every outbreak, you’re going to have an acceleration phase.”

Collin County saw three new COVID-19 deaths in just two days, according to health officials. None of the new deaths occurred in Plano. 

The newest death was a McKinney woman in her 90's with an underlying health condition, according to the county. 

Peak dates, a phrase referring to a time period when new case numbers will be the highest, are expected to happen between now and next Wednesday in Plano, according to information obtained by Plano Fire Chief Sam Greif. 

Peak dates are different in each region. 

Collin County Health Services reported 19 new cases in Collin County today, including seven in Plano. The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 306, including 103 in Plano.

The county has 185 active cases, including 60 in Plano.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the U.S. is collectively in its acceleration phase and all 50 states have reported cases. 

For information on cases in the county, click here. 

