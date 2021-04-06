Kashlin Lam mug
Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

Plano police arrested a suspect Friday night in connection to a motorist’s death due to what authorities allege to be intoxicated manslaughter, according to an incident report obtained by Star Local Media.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Legacy Drive and Red River Drive at approximately 9:38 p.m., where a white 2018 Honda Accord reportedly rear-ended a 1987 Jeep Wrangler, “which caused it to catch on fire and roll over several times,” the report stated. The driver of the Wrangler, whose identity was not released, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the occupant of the Accord as 31-year-old Kashin Lam of Jacksonville, Florida, who reportedly refused medical treatment.

“I detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Lam’s breath,” the report said. “I noticed his eyes were bloodshot and heavy.”

After conducting a series of sobriety tests, officers allegedly found six bottles of Jameson Irish whiskey on the driver-side floorboard of Lam’s vehicle. Five of the bottles were empty, the report said.

The suspect was reportedly transferred to Medical City Plano without incident, where he underwent a blood test. He was subsequently booked at the Collin County Detention Center, where he was held on a $75,000 bond for one count of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. According to jail records, he was released after posting bond at an unspecified time on Sunday.

