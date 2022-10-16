5_Things_Plano.jpg

If you are looking for something to do the week of October 17, no worries, we have you covered with five options in the Plano area.  

Free car show

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments