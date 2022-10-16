If you are looking for something to do the week of October 17, no worries, we have you covered with five options in the Plano area.
Free car show
The sixth Annual St. Andrew Cars for Community Car Show, hosted by St. Andrew’s United Methodist Men’s Ministry, is scheduled for Oct. 22, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 5801 W. Plano Parkway, from 12–3 p.m.
This event is open to the general public with no admission fee. The event invites car enthusiasts to show off cars while benefiting The Storehouse of Collin County, a nonprofit which provides short-term assistance and long-term transformation to residents of Collin County in need.
Screamin' Green Hauntoween is back and more colorful than ever. Join the Crayon Crew from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31 on their quest to discover rare Halloween colors and meet characters as you go. To find them all, attendees will journey into an ancient Pharaoh’s tomb, creep through a haunted forest and more. You can also create witchy crafts, go trick-or-treating and have fun at a DJ dance party.
Celebrating Filipino heritage
Come and celebrate Filipino History month at Dallas' very first Lone Star Palengke from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Red Tail Pavilion, 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy.
There will be live performances by artists from all over the country, along with special guest speakers, local business vendors and more.
The mission for Lone Star Palengke is to provide visibility to the Filipino Community that creates an experience and inspires growth, celebrates history, and honors heritage.
Jazz under the stars
Residents are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, food and drinks and friends for a night of jazz under the stars at Haggard Park. The event is slated for 6-10 p.m. Oct. 20 and is free to attend.
Music of night and day
The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is delighted to present the first concert of the Plano Symphony Family Series: The Music of Night and Day. The concert, Nocturnal – Animals in Music, will be presented October 23 at 3 p.m. and 4:30 PM at the Frisco Black Box Theater. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
