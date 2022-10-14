A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug violations related to a 2019 overdose that took place in Plano. The sentencing took place in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1, 2021, of conspiracy and distribution of heroin resulting in seriously bodily injury, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury aiding and abetting. Carreto was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on Oct. 13, 2022.
According to information presented in court, on Sep. 25, 2019, law enforcement authorities responded to a heroin overdose on a Plano highway. The victim was administered Narcan and survived the overdose. An investigation revealed that Carreto and his brother, Isauro Carreto-Cruz, had supplied the heroin used in the overdose.
“This case highlights the dangers of illegal drug use,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Although dangerous alone, street heroin often contains chemicals that can cause death or serious bodily injury. We are seeing a drastic increase in illegal drugs poisoned with illegal fentanyl that are causing many deaths around the country. We will take all action within our power to investigate and prosecute those who spread this poison in our communities. We appreciate the great work by the investigators and prosecutor in this case.”
Jose Antonio Carreto and Isauro Carreto-Cruz were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 13, 2019 and both were convicted at trial in June 2021. Isauro Carreto-Cruz was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison on March 11, 2022.
This case was investigated by the Plano Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Plano Fire Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ernest Gonzalez.
