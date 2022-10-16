Rendering.jpg

The expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano will significantly add more inpatient beds, physicians and services, allowing the hospital to care for the community’s medical needs closer to home.

 Courtesy of Children's Health

In celebration of a $1 million donation, Children’s Health in Plano held a golf tournament at Top Golf last week.

The donation, made by PGA Memes CEO Travis Miller, will go toward an expansion that will help serve more patients the Plano region.

