In celebration of a $1 million donation, Children’s Health in Plano held a golf tournament at Top Golf last week.
The donation, made by PGA Memes CEO Travis Miller, will go toward an expansion that will help serve more patients the Plano region.
With approximately 3 million children projected to live in North Texas by 2050, philanthropic support is critical to ensure the region is ready to meet the wide-ranging needs of the community’s growing pediatric population, Children’s Health said in a press release. The expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano will significantly add more inpatient beds, physicians and services, allowing the hospital to care for the community’s medical needs closer to home. Groundbreaking for the Children’s Medical Center Plano campus expansion took place in October 2021 and is expected to be complete by late 2024.
“Two of my kids are patients at Children’s Health in Plano, and between my wife and I, we knew that this was a cause we wanted to support,” Miller said. “We started meeting with the team, and they told us about their plans to expand in Plano. It was a perfect fit. We’ve been hosting charity around the country, bringing different celebrities, athletes and influencers together for a great cause. In addition to raising money and awareness for the hospital, it’s also been great just bringing people together. For an exclusive and stuffy sport, we try to make these inclusive and fun for everybody.”
Coming from an extensive business background, Miller has taken PGA Memes from a side hobby to one of the fastest growing and most talked about social media platforms in the world of golf with more than 1.2 million followers. He also uses this platform to spread philanthropic awareness and began raising money for the Children’s Medical Center Plano expansion last year through his PGA Memes Challenge golf tournaments.
“I would oftentimes find myself traveling for work, and during the dead time, I’d be laughing out loud at a meme that I found was relatable,” he said. “I noticed there was a void in the golf space, and there really wasn’t anything like that, so I started it as a joke, and the golf world was pretty hungry for that type of material.”
To honor Miller’s donation, Children’s Health is naming the incoming playroom after his children, Nico and Mila.
“It was amazing to see how fortunate we are to give back and to know what it’s benefiting,” Miller said. “Sometimes you get lost in raising money, that when you see the patients and the struggles they have to go through it makes it all worthwhile.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
