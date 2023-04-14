DART 1.jpg

Procurement Administration Manager Pamela Floyd walked businesses through how to register with DART. 

Plano city officials and DART are working together to provide transit to residents and promote economic development among smaller local businesses.

At a Monday meeting, Plano City Council members approved an interlocal agreement with DART, allowing Plano participation in funding for public transportation system improvements.

DART 2.jpg

Business owners gathered at a Thursday chamber meeting to learn about how they can work with DART on incoming projects. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

