Plano city officials and DART are working together to provide transit to residents and promote economic development among smaller local businesses.
At a Monday meeting, Plano City Council members approved an interlocal agreement with DART, allowing Plano participation in funding for public transportation system improvements.
According to the agreement, DART will provide the city up to $28,437,000 in reimbursements for public or complementary transportation projects, the city said. The agreement aims to promote the city’s multi-modal transportation and mobility plan.
In response to COVID-19 conditions, the federal government provided operating relief funds to DART. As a result, DART did not spend all of its sales tax collections garnered from cities. Last August, the DART Board directed that half of the unspent sales tax received in the last two fiscal years – approximately $214 million – be distributed back to its member cities. The city proposed a list of projects to DART for reimbursement.
The list includes: arterial street maintenance for a total of $34.5 million; a sidewalk program for $6.8 million; traffic signal system maintenance for $6.15 million; a senior rides program for around $100,000 to establish a funding source to subsidize eligible Plano residents aged 65 and over or with a certified disability; residential street repair for $10 million; a Parker Road Station walkway connection for $350,000 to provide a pedestrian connection between the platform and the properties east of the DART property; medical transportation services and land for a public works complex for $7 million.
City council previously looked at this agreement and tabled the item to amend some of the language in the agreement. However, DART declined the proposed changes. Plano City Manager Mark Israelson recommended that the city treat these projects like they are capital improvement projects and not rely on DART funding as the city plans its budget.
On Thursday, DART, in partnership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, hosted a meeting discussing how small businesses from a variety of fields, including digital marketing, the Plano Balloon Festival, printmaking, consulting, security, electric vehicle chargers and more can partner with DART as it undergoes new projects.
This was the first in person event DART had hosted since 2020, Procurement Administration Manager Pamela Floyd said.
DART representatives said they aim to do business with local vendors and encouraged attendees to register their company with DART, the Department of Information Resources and Texas Municipal Award Schedule to give local vendors the opportunity to work with governmental and quasi-governmental companies across the state.
Opportunities like installing hike/bike trails around the incoming Silver Line, adding more security measures, adding new light rail and fleet vehicles, repairs and landscaping were some of the opportunities DART mentioned.
