A Dallas man was arrested by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) authorities on Friday on suspicion of committing murder in public transit.

According to an affidavit, officers from the DART Police Department were dispatched to the DART Cityline Bush Station in the 1300 block of President George Bush Turnpike at approximately 6:18 a.m. on March 18 amid reports of a shooting in a southbound train. Authorities say blood was found in a seat upon arrival.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was transported to Methodist Hospital of Plano and later Medical City Plano, the report said. The man was pronounced dead on March 27, with a trauma surgeon saying that he succumbed to wounds in his liver, right lung and a major artery.

The suspect, 47-year-old Lawrence Edward Bell of Dallas, was arrested by DART police on Friday, April 1. A 45 caliber handgun that police suspect was used to carry out the killing was found on his person.

After being given his Miranda warning, Bell refused to speak with investigators.

Bell is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on one count of murder in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

Bell’s attorney of record, Chris Fredericks, said on Monday, “I don’t have any comment at this time regarding the charges, other than they are serious charges, and we intend to do our best to represent Mr. Bell.” Fredericks indicated that it was too early for him to provide any comment, as he was just assigned to the case that day.

The victim’s identity will be withheld from this report pending notification of next-of-kin.

DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

