Commuters driving through downtown Plano may have noticed construction at K Avenue and 12th Street.
Beginning in late August, DART’s 12th Street Station began going vertical, bringing North Texas one station closer to the long-awaited Silver Line. With the Red and Orange lines running through Plano, the 12th Street Station aims to help connect the two north-south lines through DART’s new Silver Line, the first east-west line. The station will be broken up into an at-grade and an elevated platform, with 313 parking places, five DART bus bays and easy access to the future Cotton Belt Regional Trail.
“The idea to add three new stations in Plano has really been a push for us,” DART External Relations Director Gordon Shattles said.
Shattles added that the station will help the city’s efforts in growing downtown redevelopment south along K Avenue.
The 26-mile DART Silver Line project, operating on the historic Cotton Belt Corridor, stretches from the DFW International Airport to Shiloh Road in East Plano. The line passes through Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano with 10 individually designed stations to reflect the culture or a landmark of the surrounding community.
DART’s Shiloh Station and 12th Street Station will each feature a theme that’s unique to the neighborhoods they service. Because of its proximity to an electrical substation, the Shiloh Station’s theme will be electricity, while the 12th Street Station’s theme will be water.
Shattles said the stations aim to connect Plano residents to surrounding communities heading west, while providing a catalyst for more restaurant and retail to develop around the stations, as seen with the City Line and UT Dallas stations.
The project is slated to be complete by late 2025 to mid-2026.
“We're building these stations as the art and designs have all been approved,” Shattles said. “Addison is near completion, as is City Line/Bush, which is two stations down. 12th Street Station at grade has gone vertical. Shiloh Station is a little behind that.”
When completed, the Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station, providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales, DART said. The Silver Line will also provide access to the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line connecting to Denton County locations, DART's Green Line, connecting to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART's Red and Orange lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.