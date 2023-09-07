12th street.jpg

Two construction teams are currently working on the two parts of 12th Street Station. 

Commuters driving through downtown Plano may have noticed construction at K Avenue and 12th Street.

Beginning in late August, DART’s 12th Street Station began going vertical, bringing North Texas one station closer to the long-awaited Silver Line. With the Red and Orange lines running through Plano, the 12th Street Station aims to help connect the two north-south lines through DART’s new Silver Line, the first east-west line. The station will be broken up into an at-grade and an elevated platform, with 313 parking places, five DART bus bays and easy access to the future Cotton Belt Regional Trail.

Plano's 12th Street Station aims to connect downtown Plano to the DFW airport via DART's incoming Silver Line.
In addition to an at-grade station, the 12th Street Station will also see an elevated station to connect the Silver Line to the Red Line. 
The Silver Line is slated to be complete in 2025. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

