Muslim Communities throughout the world are observing Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan looked rather different than last year and previous years. Ramadan is considered a Holy Month in Islam and is observed by fasting from sunrise to sunset, along with acts of charity, selfless giving, prayer and self-reflection.
Ramadan is typically observed by Muslims, including Dawoodi Bohras living in Collin County and throughout the world with communal gatherings at a community center or Masjid (mosque) that include communal prayers and meals after the breaking of the fast.
Last year, during the peak of COVID-19, Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world followed in the same prayers, albeit virtually, from the safety of their homes. This year, with the Dawoodi Bohra Medical Committee working to connect community members to vaccine resources, a temporary hall was rented where community members could safely come together to pray and share meals together – keeping safety precautions a priority, especially mask wearing. Shk. Aliasger Rasheed, the President and Aamil (community leader) of the Collin County Dawoodi Bohra Community, said, “Our goal was to reconnect, come together as a community and create an environment that was safe and allowed us to pray together.”
This year, food was served via buffet system. Local community members volunteered to serve guests – wearing gloves and masks, taking utmost precautions - serving instead of individuals touching serving utensils. For those that were not vaccinated or did not feel comfortable, food was prepared and packed in to-go bags.
The Dawoodi Bohras of Collin County are in the process of building a Masjid in Collin County, and are aiming to receive their certificate of occupancy in July 2021.
