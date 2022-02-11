The Plano Senior boys basketball team improved to 31-0 with one game to go on the regular season schedule after Friday night's 52-39 win over Coppell in 6-6A action at Coppell Arena.
After a close first half that saw Plano pull out to a 26-21 lead with a 7-2 run to end the half, the Wildcats finally wore down Coppell in the third quarter.
The Cowboys went cold in the second half while Plano senior Xavier Williams got hot. Williams scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter, while Coppell didn't register its first field goal of the second half until the 1:23 mark of the third quarter — allowing Plano to stretch its lead to 37-23.
Plano head coach Dean Christian said it was a foundation of play his team laid in the first half that allowed them to pull away in the third quarter and not allow Coppell to get back into the game.
"(Coppell) relied on the same trio of guys and I thought our tempo and pace early put (Coppell) in a bad position late in the game as it was almost impossible (for Coppell) to continue to play at that pace," Christian said.
Coppell did depend on its core trio to come up with any offense in the game. Senior Nazir Brown led the Cowboys with 18 points on Senior Night before having to leave late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury. Brown was one of two players finishing in double figures for Coppell along with Stanford signee Ryan Agarwal, senior forward, with 11 points.
Plano's Jacob McBride finished in double figures with 12 points. The scoring was balanced for the Wildcats with seven players in the mix including Makhi Dorsey with 9 points, Elijah Brown 8, Robert Hall, Kaden Stuckey and Dre'lyn Hall with 2 each.
"I think our game is a testament to our team because they don't care who gets the credit or who gets their name in the paper," Christian said. "We just want to defend and keep the tempo high. We had the upper hand tonight because of our depth."
Plano's depth continued to be a factor in the fourth quarter, outscoring Coppell 15-10 to close the game out, including a 6-2 run in the final two minutes.
Plano wraps up the regular season at home against Flower Mound Marcus on Tuesday, while Coppell will play Plano West with hopes to clinch its own playoff berth.
