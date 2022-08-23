On Tuesday, August 23, deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway.
After speaking with the driver, a consensual search was conducted at which time approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine was located in a hidden compartment within the vehicle. Two individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
Collin County Sheriff Skinner stated, “Today’s seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe."
