On Tuesday, August 23, deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway.

After speaking with the driver, a consensual search was conducted at which time approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine was located in a hidden compartment within the vehicle. Two individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.

