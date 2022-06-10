Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano.
On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
He added that 402 of the single-family townhomes are under development, with townhome lots projected for delivery to builders in October 2022. There are currently three multi-family blocks under development.
Developer Centurion American projects that the first phase of the $1 billion project will be completed in July 2024. This first phase, Romo said, includes the retail, multi-family and parks components of the development.
When asked if any impediments are interfering with the projected timeframe of the project, Romo said, "Like projects everywhere, we’ve suffered with commodity price increases and supply chain issues causing material delay."
Still, he contended that residents of Plano will be satisfied with the end result once it comes to fruition.
"Plano’s residents will be extremely pleased with Centurion American as all that was promised is delivered," Romo said. "Collin Creek will be the model for urban mall reuse and redevelopment for other cities throughout the country."
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
