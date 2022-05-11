There is a Plano connection to the Dallas Stars' first round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Calgary Flames.
Plano-born Blake Coleman plays center for the Calgary Flames. Here's a few tidbits about our city's homegrown hockey star:
He's Plano-born, and Pickles is his nickname
Coleman was born in November 1999 in Plano Texas to his parents, Sandy and Rusty. His father played football at Oklahoma State University and his sister, Brooke, played volleyball at Ohio State University, so it is an athletic family. His grandmother is the one you can credit for Blake's interest in hockey, taking him to his first Dallas Stars game as a toddler. Oh, and Blake's nickname is "Pickles," after he was caught drinking pickle juice in the penalty box.
Blake is a Stanley Cup champion, but the Stars were the victim
Blake made history in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning becoming the first Texas-born hockey player to have his name etched on the Stanley Cup. But, the irony of that Cup win was that it came against Blake's hometown team, the Dallas Stars. The Lightning defeated the Stars in Game 6 to clinch the Cup, and it was Blake who scored the game-winning goal. To honor Blake's achievement, the City of Plano named November 2, 2020 as "Blake Coleman Day."
A lifetime of hockey
This is Blake's seventh season in the NHL, but first with the Calgary Flames. This year, Coleman is having his second best season in terms of offensive output, with 16 goals, 17 assists for 33 points. The Flames finished atop the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, but will have to get past the Stars if they want to advance and allow Coleman a chance to add a third Stanley Cup ring to his collection. Coleman started his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils, playing four seasons before moving to Tampa Bay where the Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.
Blake is Mr. Clutch in the Stanley Cup playoffs
It is every player's dream to hoist the Stanley Cup. It is a long-standing superstition that a player is not to touch the cup unless they have won the championship, but good news for Blake is that he has lifted the chalice over his head twice, and has a chance to win a third Cup in three years. Blake is Mr. Clutch in the postseason; in 25 postseason games, he scored 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and finished with a plus-6 rating. After winning his second straight Stanley Cup championship with Tampa Bay, Coleman signed a six-year, $29.4 million contract ($4.9 million average annual value) with the Calgary Flames on July 28, 2021.
