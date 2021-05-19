A disgraced Plano neurosurgeon convicted of maiming one of his patients is the subject of an upcoming television mini-series.
Christopher Duntsch was accused of injuring dozens of patients in hospitals across North Texas. The first of these was Baylor Scott and White of Plano, where he was hired as a spine surgeon. Hospital officials found that he engaged in negligence and malpractice, but rather than terminating Duntsch, he instead resigned and worked at other hospitals in cities such as Farmers Branch and Frisco.
In 2015, he was booked at the Dallas County Jail for five counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
“Duntsch’s lack of competence, impaired status and failure to adequately care for his patients poses a continuing threat to the public welfare,” the Texas Medical Board said in 2013. “The board found Dr. Duntsch’s pattern of failing to follow appropriate preoperative planning standards and failing to recognize and respond to complications during surgery and postoperatively puts [his] patients at significant risk of harm.”
The harrowing details were the focus of an acclaimed podcast series dubbed “Dr. Death,” which inspired the upcoming television series of the same title. The podcast attracted publicity after its producer, Wonderly, reportedly commissioned a billboard promoting the series outside Plano’s Baylor Scott and White location in 2018.
NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, uploaded a trailer for the television series on Monday. The two-minute preview shows Duntsch (played by Joshua Jackson) officiating a surgery before surgeons Robert Henderson and Randall Kirby (played by Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, respectively) warn other officials of Duntsch’s malpractice.
The series is slated for release this summer.
