With the Irving Interchange overhead ramps under construction in the background, the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Department of Public Safety and AAA launched the 2022 National Work Zone Awareness Week for the Dallas metro area.
Statistics clearly show the challenge. In the Dallas metro over the last five years, data from law enforcement shows:
- Nearly 30,000 crashes in work zones in the Dallas District, which encompasses Dallas County and six surrounding counties.
- Dallas District totals -13,000+ injuries in work zone crashes, 167 fatalities.
- Distracted driving, including cell phone usage, is by far the leading cause of work zones crashes.
- More than 4,800 of the work-zone crashes since 2017 occurred because of distracted driving.
- Driving under the influence and speeding are also contributing factors to work zone crashes.
In Dallas County, distracted driving crashes nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021.
“It’s alarming to see the number of work zone crashes rising, especially with a completely preventable cause like distracted driving as the top cause,” said Mo Bur, TxDOT Dallas District Engineer. “Any given day, there are thousands of highway crews working along Dallas metro highways to make critical operational and safety improvements, and they all depend on drivers to follow signs and be in control. We hope this awareness week reminds drivers to not be complacent when they see a work zone and do their part for a safe drive from the first orange sign to the last.”
Both routine maintenance operations and construction projects pick up with warmer temperatures. When work zone messaging boards and signs are not followed, it can have deadly consequences - especially when distractions keep us from paying full attention to the road. Since 2017, statistics provided by law enforcement show that in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall counties, driving distractions have accounted for the highest number of crashes.
Distracted driving, DUI and speeding comprise the top three causes of work zone crashes. Distracted driving – which is cell phone usage and driver inattention – is, by far, the leading case. The top three causes all are preventable actions, so TxDOT urges drivers to make safe driving in a work zone a priority. TxDOT crews depend on drivers following the rules of the construction zone for their safety to minimize risks, and for everyone to remember work zones are constantly changing and there may be differences each day. Simple actions from drivers can be the difference between a safe drive or a crash in a work zone:
- Slow down. Follow the posted work zone speed limit and drive to conditions. Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present.
- Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.
- Don’t tailgate; give yourself room to stop in a hurry.
- Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is a vest, a hard hat, and safety boots.
- Allow extra time. Road construction slows things down. Count on it and plan for it.
“It’s cause for tremendous concern that the number of people killed on our [Texas] roadways reached a 40-year high last year and fatalities in our work zones rose dramatically,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important for drivers to remember that driving conditions in work zones can be especially challenging because of extra congestion, slow-moving heavy equipment, temporary barriers and vehicles that make sudden stops. That’s why it’s crucial for everyone to give driving their full attention and drive a safe speed in areas where construction and maintenance are underway.”
Throughout the week across the state, TxDOT will engage in a Work Zone Awareness campaign reminding everyone to avoid preventable crashes by following the rules. The lives of our TxDOT crews, industry partners and motorists matter too much to put anyone at risk.
Roadside safety also extends to complying with the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching a TxDOT vehicle, emergency vehicle, law enforcement, tow truck or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside. Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to heed the Move Over/Slow Down law also can result in a fine up to $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.